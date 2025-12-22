Russia’s advanced weapons show its resolve to protect itself — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia’s advanced nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable weapons - the Poseidon autonomous underwater vehicle and the Burevestnik unlimited-range low-flying cruise missile - are a strong signal of Russia’s resolve to ensure its strategic security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Among the solutions [for ensuring Russia’s strategic security] are the weapons that have already successfully passed trials, namely, the Poseidon and the Burevestnik. They undoubtedly strengthen our potential in this sphere and, in itself, are a powerful signal to everyone that Russia will do its utmost to defend its interests in this sphere," Ryabkov said at a Valdai International Discussion Club debate headlined "(Non-)Strategic Stability 2025: A Year in International Security."

In his words, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and top brass have repeatedly said that "the efforts to polish our national nuclear deterrence potential, undertaken over the past years and decades, allow us to say with certainty that our security is fully guaranteed, including with regard to the missile shield projects and programs that the United States is currently running."

"At all levels, including first of all by the president himself, we have repeatedly suggested to our American colleagues not to sever the interconnection between the strategic offensive and strategic defensive weapons, which used to be the basis for strategic stability for years and decades," the deputy minister said.

He added that after the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expires on February 5, 2026, "we have the Russian president’s proposal to comply with the core numerical restrictions for another year, provided that the US does not undertake measures that affect our national nuclear deterrence potential in a serious and negative manner."

Response to Golden Dome

In his words, the Golden Dome system of the United States is "a product of US political and military mindset, which always boils down to the idea that US technological superiority can not be challenged and that technology can resolve all security issues." "Both politicians and the military are united on this," the Russian deputy foreign minister said.

"Of course, this is serious. Nobody underestimates the Golden Dome, but there are a variety ways to respond. It doesn’t have to be a mirror response, there are different options," Ryabkov continued. "The US side still has not lost its ability to understand what we are trying to say in this sphere."

"I don't think we are on the verge of a new arms race, and certainly there can be no repetition or reproduction of the largely unfortunate experience of Soviet opposition to Ronald Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative," Ryabkov concluded.