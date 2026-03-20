Netanyahu denies Israel pushing Trump to launch operation against Iran

TEL AVIV, March 20. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the claim that US President Donald Trump decided to strike Iran under Israeli influence.

According to him, the White House makes all decisions independently.

"Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do? Come on. President Trump always makes his decisions [based] on what he thinks is good for America," the Israeli prime minister told reporters.

Netanyahu recalled that he had been speaking publicly for more than 40 years about the alleged threat from Iran and that Trump had also voiced this view for many years. The prime minister added that Israel and the US are acting against Iran in close coordination.