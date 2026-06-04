SPIEF could give impetus to Russia-US relations going forward

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the United States could begin to change following the visit of US representatives to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Mikhail Shvydkoy, the Russian President’s special envoy for international cultural cooperation, said on the sidelines of the forum.

"I think there will be some progress with the Americans. I'd like to reiterate - this will be extremely difficult. I wouldn't call it a breakthrough, but the very fact that the chair of the United States Fine Arts Commission attended the forum is very significant," Shvydkoy told reporters.

According to him, the visit by Rodney Mims Cook Jr., the Chairman of the US Commission on Fine Arts, marked the first time in a long while that a US official of such high rank participated in events in Russia. "Today we discussed the possibility of resuming cultural exchanges -- this is a very important point. I think this is a kind of a start for moving forward," Shvydkoy noted.

The political situation is such that a relations reset is difficult, he stressed. "Anti-Russian sentiment is very strong in the United States, particularly in the media and political circles. Furthermore, new sanctions against Russia are being discussed. That is why all of this is taking place in an extremely difficult context," the presidential envoy said.

Russia remains open to international cultural cooperation, he noted. "We are open to any interaction or engagements, provided they comply with Russian laws. The world cannot close itself off from Russian culture, just as we cannot close ourselves off from Western culture, including American culture," Shvydkoy said.

Culture remains an important tool for rebuilding trust between countries, the special envoy added. "Culture can't do much, but it can foster an atmosphere of trust. And today, there is exactly a serious lack of trust between countries," Shvydkoy concluded.