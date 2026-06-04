Israel must withdraw to positions it held before February 28 in Lebanon — Iranian army

TEHRAN, June 4. /TASS/. The minimum demand placed on Israel in Lebanon is that the Israeli army must withdraw to the positions it held as of February 27, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Commander Major General Ismail Qaani said.

"The minimum demand of the resistance forces is the withdrawal of the Israeli regime to the positions it held before the start of the 40-day war (Iran’s war with the US and Israel, which began on February 28 - TASS)," the Fars news agency quoted him as saying.

On June 1, the Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran had suspended communications with Washington in protest against Israel’s escalation in Lebanon. The US and Iran had been exchanging messages on a draft agreement to extend the ceasefire and resume shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian Armed Forces are ready to strike Israel if its army begins to attack Beirut.