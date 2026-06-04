Russia negotiating full-scale operation of Mir cards in Southeast Asia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia is holding negotiations on the full-scale operation of Mir cards in Southeast Asia, President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin said in the Izvestia studio at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The ones where the tourist traffic goes are discussed in the first instance. These are Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. It is premature to say that we are already finishing. There is such talk at the least," Katyrin said.

Cash can be withdrawn in some places but no payments in stores can be made, while individual payment transactions are accessible in others but without the full access to all functions, he noted. "Certainly, we have the desire, and the side hosting our tourists also have the desire for the cards to fully function," Katyrin added.