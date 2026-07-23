Serbia to hold parliamentary elections in fall, presidential polls to follow — president

BELGRADE, July 23. /TASS/. Serbia will hold its early parliamentary elections in October or November with presidential elections to be held a little later, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"The plan is to hold them in October or November, which means that they will be called in September or early October. I have already said that the elections will be held before the end of 2026. I will keep my word, and now it is up to the people to express their will. Parliamentary elections will definitely take place before the end of the year, and presidential elections a little later," Vucic said.

On July 10, he vowed to resign as president after the date of the parliamentary elections was set. Prior to that, Vucic promised to help the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SPP) win the upcoming parliamentary elections. SPP chairman Milos Vucevic later said that the party expects Vucic to head the party list and become its candidate for the prime minister.