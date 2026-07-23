PARIS, July 23. /TASS/. Russia is making every effort to preserve the ancient city of Tauric Chersonesus and its chora and does not recognize the UNESCO decision to grant it the status of endangered heritage, Russian Permanent Representative to the international organization Rinat Alyautdinov stated at the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee, which is taking place in Busan, Republic of Korea.

"The decision taken is yet another example of the politicization of the committee's work. Russia does not recognize the decisions taken," he said.

The diplomat noted that the Russian side regularly sends reliable information on the state of preservation of Tauric Chersonesus to UNESCO and expressed regret that the organization's secretariat has refused to accept it since 2014. He added that since 2014, Russia has been carrying out work to protect the ancient ruins from anthropogenic impact, as well as archaeological research that allows for a more detailed understanding of the historical periodization of the site.

The main threat to the site, he emphasized, comes from terrorist attacks by the armed forces of Ukraine. Alyautdinov said that fragments of Ukrainian drones and missiles, including those supplied to Kiev from countries party to the convention, are regularly found in the protected area, "delegates of which are now wailing in their statements about the fate of Chersonesus."

"The museum's dedicated staff, risking their health and lives, are preserving this unique monument for future generations," the diplomat emphasized. "Russia strictly fulfills its obligations under the convention and confirms its readiness to cooperate with UNESCO on this issue, including the preparation of documentation on the desired state of preservation of the site necessary for its removal from the List of World Heritage in Danger."

Earlier, at the session of the World Heritage Committee, a decision was made to grant Tauric Chersonesus and its chora the status of endangered heritage. The site was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in June 2013. The Chersonesus reserve is located in the center of Sevastopol. It consists of the ruins of an ancient Greek polis, on the site of which the Byzantine colony of Korsun later existed, where Prince Vladimir was baptized. Regular excavations of the site began in 1827.