LONDON, July 23. /TASS/. According to a Sky News report citing a YouGov poll, only 6% of Britons would volunteer to join the armed forces if the country faced a major attack. An additional 14% indicated they would be willing to take up arms if conscripted, while 17% outright refused to fight under any circumstances. Notably, 52% of respondents believed they were exempt from conscription due to poor health or advanced age, with 17% remaining undecided.

The survey also revealed that over half of the British population (51%) do not believe a significant attack on their country will occur within the next decade. Only 29% considered such an event likely, with 20% undecided.

Confidence in the armed forces appears limited, as 53% of respondents expressed a lack of trust, compared to 38% who did trust the military, and 9% who were unsure.

Regarding national defense, 57% of participants felt that the UK's defense spending was inadequate. Conversely, 17% believed current military expenditures were sufficient, and 6% thought spending was excessive. The remaining respondents were uncertain. More than half opposed increasing the military budget through higher taxes or cuts to social programs.

When asked about the main threats facing Britain, the respondents identified climate change as the primary concern. The survey sampled 2,300 individuals across the country.