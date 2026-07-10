Russia’s Northern Fleet UAV operators trained to use Yolka AI-powered drone

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Northern Fleet UAV operators have completed training in the use of the Yolka AI-powered interceptor drone, the fleet’s press service reported.

"Personnel of the Northern Fleet’s unmanned systems units have completed training in the use of the Yolka AI-powered interceptor drone. Over the course of two days, industry representatives conducted theoretical and practical training sessions with service members on the effective use of the Yolka interceptor drone, designed to engage multirotor and fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

The press service reported that during the training, the naval personnel gained the necessary theoretical knowledge and experience in the effective use of the drone. Severomorsk sailors mastered the interceptor's controls and studied its tactics, both within their units and by individual crews at aerial observation posts.

"Due to the X-shaped arrangement of its wings, with their electric propeller motors and aerodynamic rudder, the UAV is highly maneuverable and capable of catching an evading enemy drone in mid-air. The Yolka demonstrated its high effectiveness during the special military operation," a serviceman with the call sign Yenisey said in a video released by the fleet’s press service.

The Yolka UAV, equipped with four powerful engines, is capable of reaching high speeds, which allow it to deliver devastating strikes against enemy UAVs. The interceptor drone destroys targets with kinetic energy, without requiring warheads. The device has proven highly effective against new drones equipped with artificial intelligence and capable of evading weapons.