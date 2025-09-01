Russian bank cards to be more actively accepted abroad — RDIF chief

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian bank cards will be more actively accepted abroad, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said, adding that the Bank of Russia will eventually tell about the projects being implemented in the area of payments.

"The integration of SCO countries has a very positive effect on Russians because, indeed, Russian bank cards will be more actively accepted abroad, and joint investment and economic mechanisms will work more effectively," he told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has unveiled the possibility of a joint payment system of the SCO countries, Dmitriev added. "And we see that many such important projects will be implemented," he stressed.