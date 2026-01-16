Russia has no claims for Greenland — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia has no claims regarding Greenland, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin told TASS in an interview, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s remarks that if the United States fails take Greenland under control, Russia or China will.

"Russia has no aggressive plans with regard to its Arctic neighbors. It is not threatening them with military action, not blackmailing them, and is not preparing to lay a claim to their territory," the diplomat said.

The Russian ambassador recalled Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen’s remarks during a conference in Washington on January 14, where he said that neither Russia nor China posed a threat to Greenland today.

"Nevertheless, NATO countries, including Denmark, are broadly using fantasies about a Russian or Chinese threat in order to militarize the Arctic Region," the ambassador added.

In his opinion, "by dragging NATO into the Arctic, including to Greenland, Denmark has been promoting a confrontational approach, which always leads to degradation of security <…> and fuels military tensions in the region."

On January 14, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, top Greenlandic diplomat Vivian Motzfeldt met with US Vice President JD Vance, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Washington. Rasmussen later said Denmark was unable to convince the United States to abandon its desire to annex Greenland during these consultations. At the meeting, the parties agreed to create a working group that will meet regularly to explore the possibility of reaching an understanding on the future of the island. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. Even during his first term in office he offered to buy out the island, and in March 2025 he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had previously questioned Denmark's right to control Greenland and said it should become part of the United States.

Earlier this week, Trump said: "We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor."

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, under which the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression.