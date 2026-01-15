Russia to consider invitation to OSCE conference on cybersecurity — envoy

VIENNA, January 15. /TASS/. Russia will consider the invitation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s (OSCE) cybersecurity conference when it arrives, Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky told TASS.

Swiss Foreign Minister and Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis said that the Swiss presidency would organize a cybersecurity conference this year, to which "it would be very important to invite Russian participants" as a gesture to establish dialogue on the organization's platform.

"We advocate dialogue in any format, and we will consider the proposal when it is officially received," Polyansky said.