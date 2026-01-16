Trump pledges support to Palestinian technocratic government in Gaza

WASHINGTON, January 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has voiced his support to the Palestinian Technocratic Government that will administer Gaza.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump confirmed that phase two of the Gaza peace plan has begun. "As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition," the US leader wrote.

"With the support of Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar, we will secure a comprehensive Demilitarization Agreement with Hamas, including the surrender of all weapons, and the dismantling of EVERY tunnel," he continued. "Hamas must immediately honor its commitments, including the return of the final body to Israel, and proceed without delay to full Demilitarization. As I have said before, they can do this the easy way, or the hard way."

Prior to that, he announced that the Gaza Board of Peace, which will govern the Palestinian enclave, has been formed, and its members will be announced shortly.

Earlier, Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has declared the start of the second phase of the US leader's plan for settlement in the Gaza Strip.

On October 9, Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The next day a ceasefire came into effect. Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to a Yellow Line, retaining more than 50% of the enclave's territory under their control.

Phase two envisages the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave and the deployment of an "international stabilization force," as well as the launch of the enclave administration structures. It also envisages the demolition of tunnels and weapon production sites, handover of heavy weaponry and the creation of a police force.