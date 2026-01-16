Diplomat sees US decision to quit 66 global bodes as refusal to team up to solve problems

GENEVA, January 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s decision to quit 66 international organizations, including a number of UN agencies, confirms his refusal to search for solutions to global problems collectively, said Gennady Gatilov, the Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva.

"This step can hardly be viewed as something other than a yet another proof of Washington’s purely selective approach to UN activities, its disregard for the principles of multilaterality and refusal to cooperate with the countries of global majority for sustainable development and collective search of solutions to global problems," he told TASS in an interview.

On January 8, US President Donald Trump ordered his country’s withdrawal from 66 international organizations. Thus, all US federal agencies must cease their participation and stop financing 31 UN structures and 35 non-UN organizations, including UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) and the UN Programme for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

In 2025, Trump announced the US withdrawal from several UN agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).