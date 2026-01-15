Russian auto market descends to fifth position in Europe in 2025

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Russian auto market descended from the fourth to the fifth position in the European rating as of 2025 year-end, Avtostat analytical agency said.

"The Russian automobile market found itself on the fifth position in the European market as of 2025 year-end. Avtostat agency experts arrived at such conclusion, having studied information of Globaldata consultancy. We would like to remind the Russian auto market held the fourth place in Europe in 2024," the agency said.

European market leaders kept their positions. Germany ranks first with 2.86 mln vehicles sold (+1.4%). The United Kingdom is second with 2.02 mln units (+3.5%). France comes in third with 1.63 cars, down 5%. Italy took the fourth position in the rating (1.53 mln vehicles, minus 2.2%).

In Russia 1.33 mln new cars were sold last year, down 15.6%.