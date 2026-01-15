Russia develops short-term forecast model for fuel consumption

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian authorities created a national fuel market monitoring system reflecting price dynamics, fuel inventories and refining capacities broken down by regions, the Russian government said after the meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"It is important to efficiently use the analytical platform available for comprehensive understanding of the current situation in the fuel market and respond promptly to evolving challenges if needed," Novak said.

The short-term forecast volume of engine fuel consumption volumes will cater for nonlinear consumption factor, seasonality and various external factors, the government added.