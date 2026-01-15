US court ruling against Maduro to be illegitimate — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Any judicial decisions by US authorities regarding the case of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will have zero legitimacy, as he enjoys absolute immunity from Washington's jurisdiction, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing.

"According to universally recognized norms of international law, based on the principle of sovereign equality of states, Nicolas Maduro, as head of state, enjoys absolute immunity from the jurisdiction of the United States and any other state, aside from Venezuela, of course," Zakharova said.

"Therefore, even putting aside the issue of the unlawful use of armed force, <...> the very fact of his kidnapping and detention constitutes the grossest violation of the international legal obligations of the United States of America. Any judicial decisions will be equally illegal, unless the US court re-acquaints itself with international law," she added.