Trump said Machado showed respect by giving him her Nobel Peace Prize

WASHINGTON, January 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump described Venezuelan opposition member Maria Corina Machado’s decision to give him her Nobel Peace Prize as a sign of respect.

"It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!"

Earlier, Machado said he had "presented" her award to Trump, but did not said whether the US leader accepted it. Later, Fox News said Trump has taken the award. The Nobel Committee earlier said that the decision on awarding the prize is final and cannot be reviewed.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he considers himself worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize. However, on October 10, 2025, the Nobel Committee announced that this year's prize had been awarded to Maria Corina Machado, the leader of Venezuelan far-right opposition.The Washington Post reported in early January that Trump had decided not to support Machado politically, because she accepted the prize in 2025 instead of turning it down in Trump’s favor.