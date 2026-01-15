Veronica vessel became sixth tanker captured by US

NEW YORK, January 15. /TASS/. Veronica has become the sixth tanker in a row involved in oil transportation from Venezuela, which was captured by the United States.

"In another pre-dawn action, Marines and Sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, launched from USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and apprehended Motor/Tanker Veronica without incident," the US South Command said on the X.

"The Veronica is the latest tanker operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean," the command said.

According to Marinetraffic data, the vessel was under the flag of Guyana.