Russia’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov returns to Vladivostok from long-distance voyage

VLADIVOSTOK, March 20. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s frigate The Marshal Shaposhnikov was ceremoniously welcomed back to Vladivostok after completing its long-distance voyage, the fleet’s press service reported.

"The Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate has returned to the Pacific Fleet’s main base, Vladivostok, after successfully completing missions during a long-range voyage in the Asia-Pacific region and other strategically important areas of the world ocean. A rally was held at the Pacific Fleet surface ship formation berth, where Commander-in-Chief of the Pacific Fleet Admiral Viktor Liina thanked the ships’ crews for their fortitude and professionalism during the lengthy voyage and noted the high level of sailors’ naval proficiency," the statement reads.

The press service noted that during the missions, the ships made formal calls at ports of six countries, sailed through more than five seas, two oceans, covering a distance of over 25,000 nautical miles.

The Marshal Shaposhnikov participated in several international naval exercises, during which the frigate’s deck-based aircraft were repeatedly deployed. Also, in the Qatari port of Hamad, the frigate’s crew represented the Russian Navy at the international maritime defense exhibition DIMDEX 2026.