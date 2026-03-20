Putin’s envoy recommends that EU change its leadership, abandon Russophobia

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Special Representative of the Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev advised Europe to acknowledge its previous blunders in energy and geopolitics, replace the EU leadership, and reconsider its policy course toward Russia.

"Told ya. Europe needs to acknowledge its strategic energy and geopolitical blunders, atone, change its EU leadership and Russophobic approach. As predicted, a devastating energy tsunami will soon decimate Europe. As explained many times, Europe needs Russia to survive," he posted in English on the social network X, commenting on an FT Energy post stating that Europe should brace for an extended energy shock.

Earlier, Dmitriev warned that Europe is facing an "energy shock tsunami" over the European Union’s refusal to use Russian natural gas as he predicted that gas prices will rise further.

At the end of January, the Council of the European Union finally approved a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports starting on January 1, 2027, and pipeline gas starting on September 30, 2027. At the same time, restrictions will begin to be introduced earlier. Imports of LNG under short-term contracts will be banned from April 25, 2026, while short-term contracts for pipeline gas supplies must be completed by June 17, 2026.