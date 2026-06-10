No practical steps on 21st package of sanctions by EU expected in near future — source

BRUSSELS, June 10. /TASS/. EU ambassadors have begun discussing the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, but no practical decisions will be made in the near future, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS.

"Today, EU permanent representatives began discussing the European Commission's proposals for the 21st package of restrictive measures against Russia and Belarus. This discussion will take time, as a unanimous compromise solution is necessary for its approval," the diplomat noted.

According to him, the European Commission is seeking EU member states' approval of this package of restrictions "within June."

On June 9, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions, aimed primarily at oil exports and the Russian banking system.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas acknowledged that the package was not expected to be approved at the June 15 meeting of EU foreign ministers where it would be discussed. Therefore, for that meeting, the EU diplomatic service prepared an interim sanctions decision blacklisting several dozen Russian citizens and companies.

The EU sanctions list against Russia currently includes over 2,700 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, China, North Korea, Syria, Iran, and several other countries. This restrictive mechanism is the largest in the EU's history, exceeding all other EU sanctions regimes combined.