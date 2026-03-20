Russian tank crews destroy at least two enemy targets per mission — serviceman

MELITOPOL, March 20. /TASS/. Russia’s T-72B3 tank crews destroy at least two enemy targets per mission in the special military operation in Ukraine, commander of a tank crew the separate Novorossiysk Airborne Division, call sign "Kazan," told TASS.

"We mainly go out to fire at dugouts, earth-and-timber strongpoints, and bunkers. We operate from concealed positions, as due to technology, we cannot engage head-on. It’s a drone war now, so to speak, and we mainly strike dugouts and concealed positions in forest belts. We strike first, and then the assault group moves in. We go out into position and are assigned targets, usually two points. We engage one, hit it with the fourth or fifth shell, and then move on to the other. We destroy at least two targets," he said.

The commander noted that drones greatly assist tanks during combat operations, allowing them to more accurately adjust fire.