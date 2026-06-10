MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Authentic fragments of the panorama painted by Franz Roubaud at the Defense of Sevastopol 1854-1855 panorama museum narrowly survived an attack on the city, as they had been prepared for exhibition at the museum's branch, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Overnight into June 10, the [Vladimir] Zelensky regime committed another crime, attacking the Defense of Sevastopol 1854-1855 panorama museum with UAVs," the diplomat said. "A fire broke out on the roof, and the building sustained damage," she added.

According to her, the painting The Assault of June 6, 1855 sustained critical damage in preliminary assessments. "Authentic fragments of the panorama painted by Franz Roubaud, preserved during the Great Patriotic War and again in 1942, miraculously survived, as they had been prepared for the exhibition Roubaud. 170 at the museum's branch," the ministry spokeswoman added.