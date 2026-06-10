Sevastopol Panorama painting was digitized, making recovery possible — governor

SEVASTOPOL, June 10. /TASS/. The painting of the Panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol (1854-1855) has been digitized, which will allow to restore it, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"The walls of the building are made of stone, and, naturally, they sustained minimal damage <…>, but nothing was left of what was inside, obviously including the painting that was in the final stage of restoration," he said. "But everything was digitized <…> and will be recreated in its best form."

The governor said that original fragments of the ‘June 6, 1855 Assault’ canvas painted by Franz Roubaud, which were salvaged in 1942 and restored, once again miraculously survived the attack.

"It’s a separate item that will soon be shown to Sevastopol residents at an exhibition," Razvozhayev added.

A targeted Ukrainian drone strike had caused a fire in the building housing the Panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol (1854-1855) in the early hours of June 10. The fire was ranked as a Category 4 fire on a five-tier scale, but no casualties were reported. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said the panorama was almost destroyed. Razvozhayev said that the same had happened during the Great Patriotic War, and that the panorama would be restored as it had been done in the mid-20th century.