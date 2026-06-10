Demand for relocation to Russia from Germany increases 2.5-fold — cooperation agency head

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Applications from Russian compatriots in Germany seeking relocation to Russia have increased 2.5-fold in recent years, Head of the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) Igor Chaika said.

"A total of 27,000 people relocated to Russia from abroad in 2025, while 35,000 applications were submitted. Countries of the so-called collective West now account for the largest share of applicants. Demand for relocation to Russia from Germany has increased 2.5-fold in recent years," Chaika told reporters after a meeting with compatriots and foreign nationals who had relocated to Russia from Canada, Latvia and Germany.

Rossotrudnichestvo told TASS that meeting participants discussed practical aspects of supporting compatriots and foreign nationals who have already relocated to Russia and share Russia's traditional spiritual and moral values, identified current issues affecting support for new arrivals, and outlined possible areas of further cooperation between the agency, regional authorities, public organizations and employers.