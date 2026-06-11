Vucic says may resign as president to run for prime minister

BELGRADE, June 10. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that he is looking at resigning as head of state and running for prime minister.

"I plan to step down. I’ll let you know when the time comes, so there won’t be any surprises for anyone. I’ve started packing up my books at the presidential residence - I have a lot of them," he told Radio Belgrade on Wednesday.

According to Vucic, he may resign from his post "even sooner" than in three or four months. In his words, he thinks "every day" about running for the office of prime minister.

Vucic took his first president office in 2017 and was reelected in 2022. His office term expires in 2027.

On May 21, he announced parliamentary elections in the coming fall, from late September to mid-October. Parliament speaker Ana Brnabic said that the ruling Serbian Progressive Party plans to propose to Vucic to be its candidate for prime minister in the upcoming parliamentary elections.