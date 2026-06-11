Ukrainian attacks kill civilian, leave another ten injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, June 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army carried out about 80 attacks at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, killing a civilian and leaving another ten injured, Acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Belgorod Region 78 times in the past 24 hours. <...> A civilian was killed in an enemy strike on the Rakityansky District. <...> Ten people suffered inquiries in the city of Belgorod, as well as in the Borisovsky, Graivoronsky, Rakityansky and Shebekinsky districts," he wrote on the Max messenger.

The governor added that 73 Ukrainian drones had been shot down over the Belgorod Region in the past day.