MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ attack on the Panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol (1854-1855) is the Kiev government’s yet another act of barbarism, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

She also said that Russia would publish the addresses of industrial sites in Canada producing drones for the Kiev regime, and will reserve the right to respond to Ottawa’s actions.

In her words, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will not tolerate Armenia’s freeloading approach to the union, which it carries out while simultaneously preparing for European integration.

TASS has gathered the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman’s key remarks.

Attack on Sevastopol

The Ukrainian military’s attack on the Panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol (1854-1855) building is nothing but "another barbaric act against a civilian facility committed by the Kiev regime."

The cultural heritage site was almost completely destroyed in a targeted Ukrainian drone strike: "Judging by media reports and what I have seen, it is almost completely destroyed."

Drone production for Kiev

"Canada has moved to a brand-new level of involvement in the Ukraine crisis, with all masks falling off to reveal the essence of a far from peace-loving nation but rather one that is a warmonger seeking to fuel this deadly conflict, using every means available."

Russia will release the addresses of facilities producing drones for the Kiev regime in Canada as it reserves the right to respond to Ottawa’s actions: "We reserve the right to give an appropriate response and we will take these new circumstances into account in our military and political planning. And we will certainly make the corresponding addresses of all these production sites on Canadian soil public so people can be informed."

Russia regards Denmark's deployment of facilities producing military goods for Ukraine as a hostile step and as support for the terrorist Kiev regime: "Of course, we consider this as financing terrorist activities, facilitating terrorist activities."

Situation in Armenia

The European Union ignored all principles of democracy to secure the intended result during the Armenian parliamentary election: "In order to achieve its intended goal, Brussels eagerly ignored things like democracy, principles, and legitimacy."

The atmosphere of repression and arrests, which surrounded the parliamentary vote in the country, is absolutely unacceptable: "The authorities subjected the opposition [in Armenia] to unprecedented pressure during the elections. Political and public figures, those who put Armenia’s national interests first - and preserving Russian-Armenian relations is fully in line with these interests - were arrested."

"For us, this is difficult to understand and, most importantly, totally unacceptable."

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will not tolerate a situation in which Armenia takes "a freeloading position" toward the union while simultaneously preparing for European integration: "The republic's leadership is trying to convince its fellow citizens that there is no need to choose between the EU and the EAEU--that's how the issue is now being framed. They can, they say, receive all the benefits of Eurasian integration while simultaneously preparing to apply for membership in another economic bloc. No, you can't. We will not tolerate such a freeloading position toward the EAEU."

In truth, the European Union is not ready to grant membership to Armenia: "I think the answer is clear: they are not eager to accept even those who were once granted candidate status. And, since they [Armenians] were not granted any of such statuses, it is obvious that they are not welcome."

Response to EU sanctions

The European Union is the main driving force of the West’s "warmongers," who "assumed the main responsibility for keeping the Kiev regime afloat and its terrorist activities running."

Russia will take effective and harsh steps in response to the latest EU sanctions package: Russia resolutely condemns any illegitimate unilateral coercive measures. More and more countries share and support this approach. Naturally, we will take effective and harsh steps in response to the latest EU sanctions package.

Threats to navigation

Countering the West’s "pirate-like approach" is among Russia’s key foreign policy priorities: "Russia has a broad selection of means and measures to eradicate these illegal, or - to call things by their true names - rogue practices."

By detaining civilian vessels, the European Union is violating the law and creates a direct navigation safety threat: "Searches and seizures of civilian vessels, which meet all the criteria for free and unimpeded navigation, under false pretenses, without authorization by the UN Security Council and in breach of international maritime law are illegal. By doing this, the European Union creates a direct navigation safety threat, because it uses its navy to intimidate commercial freighters."

Russia is ready to use "its entire arsenal" to ensure maritime security and protect the legitimate interests of ship owners and shippers. "Responsibility for any possible incidents and growing tensions in the Mediterranean waters will rest fully on those who started this escalation, namely [EU foreign policy chief] Kaja Kallas and this entire group of schemers."

"In all, the West needs to understand that our response will be appropriate and convincing."

Middle East escalation

Moscow is seriously worried by the new round of escalation in the Middle East and urges the parties to show restraint: "We are extremely worried by the new round of US-Iranian military standoff, which started after the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. We urge the parties to show restraint and to immediately stop military attacks."

Russia expects the sides to return "to the political and diplomatic dimension" as soon as possible.

Any ground operation against Iran would mean further escalation of tensions, with potentially irreparable consequences for global security: "Despite the ongoing negotiation process, the situation remains extremely unstable. Any ground operation would mean further escalation of tensions, which is fraught with literally irreparable consequences not only for each of the parties, but also, undoubtedly, for regional and global security."

Ukraine’s ban on Russian language

The Russian language is not the legacy of Russia alone. "It’s a global language, it’s a civilizational language, it’s a language of the United Nations."

"[Language Ombudsman of Ukraine Yelena] Ivanovskaya believes that people should pay for the right to use the Russian language. She suggests increasing fines for violating the laws on language ten times, and, according to media reports, corresponding proposals have already been submitted to the parliament. What will the next step be? Fines for thinking in Russian?"

"Only based on official Ukrainian data, over 11 million Russian-language books have been destroyed [in the country]. At the same time, they continue to pretend that this is normal, that they are not barbarians, that they are not neo-Nazis."

UNESCO’s inaction in the face of barbaric crackdown on the Russian language and culture in Ukraine, including the destruction of books and demolition of monuments, is difficult to understand: "I personally have one small question to UNESCO. Tell me, please, aren’t the destruction of monuments to [Russian poet] Alexander Pushkin and attacks on the Russian language falling under the direct responsibility of this organization, which exists on the money provided by our country, among others, and which, historically, has always been supported by our country. What did we get in return? Where is at least some sort of a response from UNESCO?"

Rights of Hungarians in Ukraine

The Kiev regime deceived Budapest when it promised to guarantee the rights of Hungarians living in Ukraine: "Basically, one might be pleased for Transcarpathian Hungarians and welcome the limited progress that has been achieved, at least in one area, because the rights of ethnic minorities are being violated and, I would even say, eroded on a regular basis in Ukraine. But then again, there is a small nuance here. So far, the agreements have only been reflected in the action plan for Ukraine that the country needs to implement to advance on the so-called path toward the EU."

"The Kiev regime’s obligations are not legally binding. They are nothing but promises whose value is well known."

Russian-Syrian cooperation

Cooperation between Moscow and Damascus is developing actively, and the topic of Russia’s military presence in Syria is also being discussed: "As part of our contacts with the Syrian partners, the topic of our military presence in the Syrian Arab Republic is, of course, being discussed. This includes the possible reformatting of Russian military facilities, but, again, this is the sphere of our defense ministry’s responsibility."

Moldova’s EU aspirations

Moldova’s readiness to pay with its sovereignty and national identity for EU membership reveals the previously unseen degree of "brainwashing" on the part of the European Union: "Honestly, I have never seen anyone acting with such a disregard for common sense. I have never seen brainwashing done so openly. <…> I don’t remember any other instance when [a country] was told that you must become a part of another country to become a member of the European Union."