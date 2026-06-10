Russian stock market closed in the red

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian stock market indices declined by the close of business on the Moscow Exchange, according to market data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.07% to 2,520.88 points. The RTS Index fell by 0.16% to 1,106.2 points. The yuan gained one kopeck to 10.58 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index continued balancing more or less successfully near the 2,500 points mark. The ruble weakened a little, while oil prices moved up in response to new military incidents in the Middle East and threatening rhetoric of the US President. No positive news appeared as regards the Ukrainian problems," Andrey Smirnov from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,460 - 2,560 points tomorrow. Freedom Global expects the index to move in the corridor of 2,500 - 2,600 points.

Although high interest rates continue supporting the ruble, another backing factor, the receipt of currency revenues from exporters, slightly weakened against May, considering that the average oil prices are lower, Zifra Broker said. The Russian Finance Ministry slightly increased currency purchases within the budget rule framework at the same time. The ruble may go to consolidation against such background.