Zaporozhye nuke plant loses off-site power, activates backup diesel generators

MELITOPOL, June 11. /TASS/. Backup diesel generators were activated at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) after the facility lost off-site power, the plant’s press service said in a statement.

"The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which is part of the Rosatom corporation, is completely without power. The 330 kV Ferrosplavnaya-1 high-voltage power line supplying the ZNPP’s own needs was disconnected by automatic systems yesterday evening," the statement reads.

The press service added that the facility’s power units had been switched to backup diesel generators, which started normally. No security system disruptions were recorded. All necessary measures are being taken to maintain the units in safe condition. Radiation levels at the site remain normal.