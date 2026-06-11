Ukrainian strikes target bridges in Kherson Region, damage 15 homes in Sevastopol

GENICHESK, June 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces targeted four bridges in the Kherson Region last night, regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Last night, the enemy attacked bridges over the North Crimean Canal near Preobrazhenka and Mirnoye, a road bridge along the Perekop-Armyansk highway, and a bridge near the settlement of Stavki. According to preliminary reports, the strikes caused damage. Experts are examining the structures to assess their condition," he wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Sevastopol came under heavy fire last night, which damaged 15 apartment buildings and private houses, the city’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"The Sevastopol Rescue Service has received reports of damage to eight apartment buildings in the Gagarinsky District and another two in the Korabelnaya area, with locals reporting shattered windows and damaged balconies. In addition, five private houses were damaged across the city. <...> In the Gagarinsky District, damage was reported to four cars. A blast wave shattered the windows of a cafe on Repin Street," he wrote on the Max messenger.