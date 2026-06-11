US military denies reports of warship damaged in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has denied reports of a successful Iranian attack on a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iranian media sources are claiming that Iran has attacked a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz. No US warships have been struck," CENTCOM said in a statement.

Earlier, the Nournews outlet reported that Iran had carried out strikes on US targets in the Middle East in retaliation for an attack by Washington. The targets reportedly included US ships in the Strait of Hormuz.