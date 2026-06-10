USC unveils concept of its small-displacement submarine during Fleet 2026 defense show

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) has unveiled a mock-up of its P-750B ‘Serval’ small-displacement non-nuclear multirole submarine for coastal operations, a TASS correspondent reported from the International Maritime Defense Show Fleet 2026 in Kronstadt.

The USC presented a mock-up of the submarine, developed by the Malakhit Design Bureau. The vessel features a specialized Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) system that allows it to cover the distance of up to 1,200 miles without surfacing.

It is powered by a closed-cycle gas turbine engine, running on diesel fuel.

The submarine can carry various types of weapons, which can be modified depending on objectives. It can perform strikes on the enemy’s coastal targets, destroy surface ships and other submarines, carry out covert patrolling missions, secretly lay underwater mines, and act as a stealth transport to drop off and pick up reconnaissance or sabotage teams behind enemy lines.

The Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show is running on the site of the Congress and Exhibition Center on the premises of the Naval Glory Museum in Kronstadt (St. Petersburg) on June 10-14. The maritime defense show brings together representatives of the Navy and the government, major enterprises and leading experts in this sector. Foreign delegations from friendly countries are expected to attend the Fleet 2026 naval exhibition.

TASS is a strategic media partner of the Fleet 2026 maritime defense show.