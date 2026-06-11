Bahrain looks to coordinate with Russia to strengthen global security — top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Bahrain highly appreciates coordination with Russia on international platforms and looks forward to continued bilateral discussions to strengthen regional and international security, Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said during talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

"We know that Russia pays close attention to ensuring the security of international navigation. We also know that you believe the crisis can be resolved through political and diplomatic means," the Bahraini foreign minister noted.

"We highly appreciate the coordination that our countries maintain on international platforms, primarily within the [UN] Security Council. We look forward to continuing consultations and joint work, including at our meeting today, which will also contribute to strengthening regional and international security," he added.