US, Israel take global economy hostage, Iranian envoy says

TOKYO, June 11. /TASS/. The US and Israel effectively took the global economy hostage when they attacked Iran, Tehran’s Ambassador to Tokyo Peyman Saadat told TASS.

"This war was imposed on Iran. The strait was opened before the US and Israeli regimes started the aggressive war. They changed everything. The Strait of Hormuz became a battlefield, while they effectively took the global economy hostage," he said, adding that Iran was acting in self-defense.

"If they continue like this, we will certainly respond, and it will be their fault and their problem. Meanwhile, [oil prices could rise to] $150-200 [per barrel], if they continue in the same way. "We will defend ourselves in any way we consider necessary, so they should expect much higher oil prices. It is their fault, not ours. It is not us [acting] near the United States; it is the United States acting in our region," the envoy added.