US hopes strikes on Iran not going to derail deal — media

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. The US administration hopes that strikes carried out by American forces against Iran on Tuesday will not rule out the possibility of reaching an agreement with Tehran, Axios reported.

According to a US official cited by the news outlet, "the strikes on Tuesday evening were intended to restore some leverage, but be calibrated such that no one would be killed and the possibility of a deal would not be foreclosed."

"At the same time, Qatari mediators were holding talks in Tehran in hopes of getting the negotiations back on track and closing the remaining gaps," the report said.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that Washington intended to launch new, more powerful strikes against Iran within hours.

US Central Command previously said it had carried out strikes on Iranian territory after a US Apache helicopter was shot down over the Strait of Hormuz. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite military force, attacked US bases in the Middle East.