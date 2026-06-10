Europe’s security destruction, Armenia in CSTO, 'miracles': Lavrov's statements

KAZAN, June 10. /TASS/. The European security system has been obliterated at the hands of the collective West, this is why preventing "the common Eurasian home" from becoming an arena of geopolitical confrontation is important, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

He also said that the CSTO had agreed to consider applying the relevant article of the association's charter to Armenia over the republic's failure to pay fees for two years.

According to him, it would take a miracle for the EU to change its position on Ukraine, and miracles do not happen.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the foreign minister.

On the European Security System

The European security system has been "completely destroyed" at the hands of the collective West.

It is important to prevent the "common Eurasian home" from becoming an arena of geopolitical confrontation: "All the most important arms control treaties have been eliminated, so it is important for us to prevent what was previously called the common Eurasian home from becoming an arena of geopolitical confrontation."

NATO claims to ensure Eurasian security "according to its own rules, according to its own understanding and under its own authority."

The CSTO is open to dialogue with NATO: "At a time when there were no crises in relations between Russia and the West, when the Russia-NATO Council was functioning and engaged in helicopter supply programs to Afghanistan to combat terrorism, there was a whole program of Russia-NATO cooperation, and even in those days NATO never agreed to sit at the same table with the CSTO to talk about security issues."

On Armenia

Armenia remains formally a full member of the CSTO: "Armenia has indeed again skipped the CSTO events, although it remains formally a full member of the organization."

Armenia needs to quickly choose between the European Union and the EAEU, the issue is already pressing: "Armenia has already adopted a law on joining the European Union, so the issue is already urgent."

Armenia is systematically increasing its cooperation with NATO: "Not participating in the CSTO, but remaining a formal member for more than two years, I think, the Armenian colleagues do not come to events. At the same time, they are actively increasing cooperation with the NATO member countries, military exercises are underway, military goods are being purchased, and military delegations are being exchanged with both NATO and the European Union, which is also now turning into a militarized structure."

The CSTO countries have agreed to consider applying the relevant article of the association's charter to Armenia due to the republic's non-payment of fees for two years: "Armenia has been in debt to the CSTO budget for more than two years. The situation stipulated by the charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. And today we have agreed to look into the use of the relevant article of the CSTO charter."

On European Politics

The EU is trying to "raise its visibility" in the international arena for its role in the settlement in Ukraine in every possible way: "Probably, everyone has been watching in recent days how the European Union is trying to come to the forefront of the Ukrainian situation, efforts to resolve, allegedly resolve, from their point of view, the Ukrainian situation, and generally raise its visibility in the international arena."

The ambassadors of Britain, France and Germany are "asking for a meeting" with a Russian deputy foreign minister. They will be received at the Russian Foreign Ministry, and their position on the Ukrainian settlement will be listened to: "We will meet with them and listen to them. It's just interesting how these people will present something that might lead to constructive ideas."

Finland is a member of NATO for "but a few days," but its President Alexander Stubb is already talking about deterring Russia: "He's been in NATO but a few days, and he already understands that the alliance was created to contain first the Soviet Union and then the Russian Federation, and that all the talk about partnership was for appearances’ sake."

Russia will ignore proposals for dialogue with Europe until it is convinced that the conversation is being conducted seriously: "Until we hear and make sure that what we have heard is a serious proposal, and not just another attempt to protect and preserve and also strengthen the Kiev Nazi regime, we will probably listen, but I would just ignore it from a practical perspective."

Changes in the EU's position on Ukraine are unlikely: "Of course, miracles do happen, but I have very little faith that any miracle can happen to the current European Union."