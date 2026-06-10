KAZAN, June 10. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry will receive the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, France and Germany and listen to their position on the Ukrainian settlement, said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The ambassadors of these countries — Britain, France and Germany — are requesting a meeting with my deputy at the Foreign Ministry," he told a news conference after a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. "We will meet with them and listen to them. It’s just interesting how these people will present something that might lead to constructive thoughts."

Lavrov said that the West, represented by the Eurotroika, already had the opportunity to influence the conflict resolution, but they "distinguished themselves with a minus sign" by acting as "antiheroes of this whole story" and forbidding Vladimir Zelensky to sign an already agreed and initialed document on the principles of settlement and cessation of hostilities. combat operations in Istanbul in April 2022.