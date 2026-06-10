Putin calls EU sanctions against children's centers nonsense and disgrace to their authors

NOVO-OGAREVO, June 10. /TASS/. EU sanctions against organizations where children spend the summer are nonsense and disgrace the authors of such measures, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the government.

"Unfortunately, I must also pay attention to this, that the sponsors of the Kiev regime, the European ruling elites, also come up with such things that no one had ever thought of before - they impose sanctions against the organizations where our children spend the summer, gain strength. It's nonsense, some kind of nonsense, but nevertheless, it's being done," the Russian leader said.

Putin added that one can only guess what effect the authors of such restrictions expect.

"Of course, the individuals who are doing this in Europe, I think, are shaming themselves, from the point of view of the common sense of normal people in Russia, and in Europe, all over the world - this is a manifestation of some kind of stupidity, an attempt to do another petty dirty trick," the Russian president said.