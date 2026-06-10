Russian troops strike Ukrainian naval base, ammo and fuel depots in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian troops struck a Ukrainian naval base, ammunition and fuel depots over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a naval base, ammunition and fuel depots, transport and energy infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the storage, preparation and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses nearly 1,400 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost nearly 1,400 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 230 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 210 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 160 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 285 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 455 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 40 troops and three jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Krasnopolye, Luzhki, Mogritsa, Ulanovo, Khoten and Volnaya Sloboda in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Shipovatoye, Sosnovy Bor, Redkodub, Rubezhnoye and Izbitskoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, 17 motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and an Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 radar station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Gusinka, Vishnevka and Vasilevka in the Kharkov Region, Prishib, Sidorovo, Piskunovka and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, two 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems and an Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Nikolayevka, Druzhkovka, Malinovka, Novosyolovka, Yurkovka, Nikolaipolye and Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 160 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 285 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 285 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault unmanned systems brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Dobropolye, Rubezhnoye, Novotroitskoye, Annovka, Sergeyevka, Novogrishino, Belitskoye and Kucherov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 285 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, a 152mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system and an Argentinian-made CP-30 multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 455 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 455 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, three air assault brigades and five assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Mechetnoye, Vasilkovka, Malomikhailovka and Malinovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Yasnaya Polyana, Novosyolovka, Shirokoye, Kopani and Lyubitskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 455 personnel, four armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Grigorovka, Preobrazhenka and Malokaterinovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 17 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 766 Ukrainian UAVs, four cruise missiles in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 766 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four Flamingo cruise missiles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 14 guided aerial bombs, four Flamingo long-range cruise missiles and 766 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 159,764 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,691 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,732 multiple rocket launchers, 35,292 field artillery guns and mortars and 63,769 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.