Zaporozhye nuke plant informs IAEA inspectors of complete power loss

MELITOPOL, June 11. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors have been informed of a complete power loss at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the facility's spokesperson Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

Earlier, the plant reported that the 330 kV Ferosplavnaya-1 high-voltage power line supplying the ZNPP’s own needs had been disconnected by automatic systems late on June 10. Backup diesel generators were activated at the site.

"The cause of the incident is unclear. We have shared the information with the IAEA inspectors stationed at the plant," Yashina said.