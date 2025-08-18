Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 148 areas over past day

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian troops struck deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed 16 motor vehicles, up to 100 UJ-22 and Palyanitsa long-range fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles at the site of their preparation for launch, and also struck a training center of UAV operators, fuel lubricants depots that supplied the Ukrainian army with fuel, and temporary deployment areas of Ukraine’s armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,400 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,400 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 175 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 250 troops, three tanks and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 245 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 415 troops, a tank and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 235 troops, two tanks and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 80 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Leninskoye, Andreyevka, Alekseyevka, Stepnoye, Varachino, Novaya Sech and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Lesnoye, Tikhoye, Volchansk and Ambarnoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army more than 175 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Doroshovka, Kupyansk and Novoosinovo in the Kharkov Region, Petrovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Sredneye, Kolodezi and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 250 personnel, three tanks, including two German-made Leopard tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, among them three US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, two UK-made Mastiff armored vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and a self-propelled artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Grad multiple rocket launcher, seven electronic warfare stations, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 245 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Berestok, Pleshcheyevka, Novodmitrovka, Seversk, Nikolayevka, Fyodorovka, Kleban-Byk, Konstantinovka and Ivanopolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 245 personnel, four motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, including a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 415 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 415 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Udachnoye, Dimitrov, Rodinskoye, Grodovka, Novoaleksandrovka and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 415 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, six motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and six armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Voronoye, Zaporozhskoye and Novopetrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Olgovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 235 personnel, two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and four field artillery guns, including two NATO weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 80 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 80 Ukrainian troops and three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Stepovoye and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, Tokarevka, Nikolskoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 80 Ukrainian military personnel, 11 motor vehicles, three artillery guns, four electronic warfare stations, an Israeli-made RADA radar station and an ammunition depot were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses down 141 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 141 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 141 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 665 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 78,100 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,643 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,587 multiple rocket launchers, 28,660 field artillery guns and mortars and 39,862 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.