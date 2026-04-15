Russia’s chief of General Staff holds talks with Mongolian counterpart

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and First Deputy Defense Minister, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, has held talks with his Mongolian counterpart, Lieutenant General Sunrev Ganbyamba, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry highlighted that "in the context of advancing bilateral military cooperation, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, held talks with the Chief of the General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Sunrev Ganbyamba."

Gerasimov expressed his confidence that the outcomes of the meeting would serve to invigorate collaboration between the two nations across mutually beneficial domains. Conversely, Lieutenant General Sunrev Ganbyamba remarked that the current state of Russia-Mongolia relations is at its highest point to date.