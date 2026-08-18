Chinese envoy says yuan settlements between China, Russia grow steadily

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. The share of settlements in national currencies between China and Russia is growing all the time, China’s ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said at the plenary session of the forum "Sprouts: Russia and China - mutually beneficial cooperation."

"The scale of cooperation between the countries is expanding. The share of settlements in our national currencies is growing steadily, and this applies to bilateral trade and investment," he said.

According to the diplomat, the parties are actively developing major strategic projects in such areas as nuclear energy, aviation, and space exploration.

"At the same time, a common approach has been reached to further strengthen the partnership. The dynamics in traditional areas of cooperation are being maintained, and at the same time, new prospects are emerging – the digital economy, biomedicine, and artificial intelligence," Zhang Hanhui said.

TASS is the general information partner of the forum "Sprouts: Russia and China – mutually beneficial cooperation."