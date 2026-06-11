Putin, Russian Security Council members discuss measures for September elections

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s traditional weekly meeting with permanent members of the country's Security Council focused on measures to ensure security before and during the State Duma elections scheduled for September.

"State Duma elections – a parliamentary vote – will take place in Russia in September. This is a key domestic political event," the president said, opening the meeting held via video link. "Today, we will discuss additional steps needed to ensure public security ahead of and during the elections," he added.

Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev delivered a report.

The meeting also involved Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the speakers of both houses of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin and Valentina Matviyenko, Presidential Administration Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin.