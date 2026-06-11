Sirens sounding in Bahrain again — interior ministry

DOHA, June 11. /TASS/. An air raid alert has been issued again in Bahrain, the country’s interior ministry said.

"The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," it wrote on X.

An air raid alert was issued in Bahrain earlier in the day when Iran announced attacks on US facilities in the region. Tehran said back then that it targeted ships of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, as well as Al-Salem, Ahmad al-Jaber, and Sheikh Isa airbases.