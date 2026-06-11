Envoys of France, UK, Germany arrive at Russian MFA for meeting with senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The ambassadors of France, the United Kingdom and Germany – Nicolas de Riviere, Nigel Casey and Alexander Lambsdorff – have arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry for a meeting with a deputy foreign minister, a TASS correspondent reported.

The envoys entered the building without making any comment. According to information available to TASS, they will be received by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on June 10 that the ambassadors of the UK, France, and Germany were seeking a meeting with his deputy to discuss the Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, Lavrov said over two years ago, in March 2024, that the Russian Foreign Ministry had summoned the envoys of all EU countries over their participation in creating a mechanism aimed at meddling in Russia’s presidential election. However, the EU diplomats refused to attend two days before the meeting. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the move a loss of face for professional diplomats.