MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Ukraine's strike on a museum in Sevastopol was deliberate and constituted a blatant act of vandalism and barbarism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"According to the Sevastopol authorities, the strike was deliberate. It was a blatant act of vandalism and barbarism aimed at erasing historical memory," the diplomat said.

Zakharova specified that, amid setbacks on the battlefield, the "[Vladimir] Zelensky regime" is targeting not only civilians but also historical and cultural landmarks.

"Such actions place the Kiev authorities alongside their Nazi idols and terrorists who destroy the world’s cultural heritage," she concluded.