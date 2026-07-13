Russia keeps modernizing its Armed Forces, says Putin

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia keeps modernizing its Armed Forces and is achieving new results in the defense industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the forum 'All for Victory!' held by the People’s Front.

The Russian leader visited an exhibition held by the People’s Front where he viewed, in particular, a mockup of the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile/gun system.

"We are modernizing the Armed Forces and achieving new results in the defense industrial sector and are moving forward. Our soldiers, our fighters are moving forward," the Russian leader said.

Russia will respond in kind to Ukraine’s attacks and its strikes will be much more powerful, the head of state said.

"Our responses will always be tit-for-tat; no matter where inside Russia they attempt to strike, our retaliation will be much more powerful. And the enemy will feel that. Hopefully, they are feeling that already. And they feel that on an increasingly larger scale," he warned.